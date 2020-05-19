Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially during the morning. High 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.