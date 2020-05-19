In April we told you about a couple of friends in Jackson Hole raising money to support local businesses and essential workers. The Hole Quarantine inspired another pair of friends in Idaho to do something very similar.
Devin Dwyer says, "I've joked with Corinne. I'm like it gave me purpose again. I left my house today."
That new-found purpose Devin Dwyer and Corinne Wicke are feeling comes from a fundraising effort they started called Teton Valley Boost.
Wicke says, "We purchase goods from local businesses."
And then, the two give those goods to first responders as well as school, post office and grocery story employees across the Teton Valley. Why those groups of people? Dwyer says, "Just because I don't think people necessarily think of them [essential workers who aren't first responders] as front-line workers because hey're not not in hospitals, but they are [front-line workers]. They're super exposed on a daily basis and they're working overtime."
The two depend on monetary donations from the community to be able to support local businesses and essential workers. Since early April, they have raised $9,550.
Wicke says, "We live in a very supportive community. There were just very limited outlets to get the support to where it needed to be. So, we knew people wanted to help. They just didn't know how. Honestly, I was one of those people. You [pointing to Dwyer] were one of those people. So, we were just trying to connect the dots."
The two plan on continuing to connect those dots as pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Dwyer says, "Even though the stay-home order is lifting and some of those businesses are able to reopen they probably won't be opening to their full capacity, and they'll feel the effects of this for quite some time."
Since the effects of the pandemic are not short-term Wicke says the two friends plan on running Teton Valley Boost for "as long as it takes. We're going to keep going and we're going to still encourage people to donate. So we can keep the economy pumped up."
You can donate to Teton Valley Boost at: https://www.tetonvalleyboost.com/donate or on Venmo @TetonValleyBoost
To see the original story we did on The Hole Quarantine, use the link: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/a-50-000-bagel-run/article_2b07e71c-89c7-11ea-95c5-1f4c09bf456f.html
