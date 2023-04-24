Week four of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial started Monday.
After two days of no court last week, witness testimony resumed Monday with local law enforcement and FBI officals.
KPVI is working in conjunction with East Idaho News to cover this trial.
Continuing from last Thursday, Rexburg Detective David Stubbs was first on the witness stand Monday.
His specialty is analyzing electronic devices.
In court, Stubbs said they prepared 20 to 21 electronic search warrants for Lori's case. Those would be for companies or apps that store information or data on cellphones, such as Verizon and Google.
Stubbs said a "mass amount" of data was returned from those warrants.
Stubbs also said the court found 18 phones in a Sugar City PO Box all connected to a Verizon account belonging to Lori Vallow.
He also said when officers found Lori in Hawaii, she had ten devices in her rental car, along with a notebook page of phone numbers and email addresses.
A warrant for each of those emails was issued and authorities found most were connected to burner phones.
During cross-examination of Stubbs, Lori's attorney John Thomas asks if they ever found messages of Lori saying anything about killing the kids. He responds no.
FBI analyst Nicole Heideman also took the stand Monday. She discussed Lori and Chad's gmail account search histories.
Chad had searched for things like "Ned Schneider obituary 1997" and "Hiplos" - both names they associated with what they believed was a dark entity possessing Charles Vallow.
Chad also searched for what wind directions on Sept. 9 would be. Investigators said that stood out because that was the day Chad had texted about killing a raccoon in the yard and burning "limb debris."
It was also the only time he looked up that information.
As for Lori, in July 2019 she searched for topics like "gerber life insurance policy" and "life insurance for children."
She also searched for malachite wedding rings and a Kauai wedding dress - all this before Tammy had died.
Heideman said investigators learned Chad had nine phone numbers, Lori had six, and Alex had six.
Chad's numbers in Lori's phones were always a different name such as "bishop" or "James" - which was the person they believed Chad was in a "previous existence" married to "Elena" aka Lori.
Investigators also found texts between Chad and Lori in July 2019 - again before Tammy died - talking about Kauai and "the plan."
Chad said “Concerning the two weeks. BYU-Idaho’s graduation is July 23. Adam is getting his bachelor’s and Leah and Joe are getting their associate’s. They are all walking in the same commencement ceremony. I feel like she will be gone by then but I will still have the hoopla to deal with. So I believe that’s why the Lord is making me wait.”
Adam and Joe are his sons-in-law and Leah is his daughter.
The last witness on the stand Monday was FBI special Agent Nick Ballance.
He tracks cell phone data and can trace where a phone has been.
He said the morning of Sept. 9 there was a lot of communication on devices linked to Chad and Alex.
Ballance will continue his testimony when court resumes on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.