The 38th annual CW HOG pig out dinner and picnic is being held at the Lower Ross Park Pavilion Saturday.
One of Pocatello's longest running events, there will be food, live music, and cowboy ninja Lance Pekus this weekend.
A major fundraiser for the CW HOG program, with all proceeds going back to the program.
The event is being held to help raise money for adaptive equipment, scholarships, and training for people with disabilities.
