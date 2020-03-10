If you enjoy drinking craft beer, you should head to Pocatello this Saturday.
The 10th Annual Gate City Brewfest will be held this Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm.
The event will feature 22 locations with 40 different brewers coming to town with an emphasis on local brewers pouring over 90 different beers.
The special VIP ticket this year is $65 but features a VIP swag bag featuring a VIP t-shirt, lanyard, commemorative mug, silly pint mug, and a one hour preview tasting event beginning at 12 pm at the Old Town Pavilion hosted by Wanderlust of beer that will not be available during brewfest.
Stephanie Palagi, Executive Director, at Old Town Pocatello, LLC said, "If you are a craft beer lover, this is the event that you want to come to. It is the Pocatello and Chubbuck area's only beerfest brewfest and so we invite the public to come down and enjoy a wonderful Saturday afternoon in downtown."
Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $25 at GateCityBrewfest.com or at the door for $30 at Old Town Pocatello Pavilion, Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Center Street Clubhouse or at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.