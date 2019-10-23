Halloween is right around the corner, what are your trick or treating plans?
Communities aligned in prevention efforts will be hosting its 4th Annual Ghostly Gathering event.
The trick-or-treating event will take place on Wednesday October 30th from 5 to 8 pm.
It will be an indoor event at the mountain view event center and will have 70 different vendors participating.
For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/946060829071423/
