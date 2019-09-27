Portneuf Valley Brewing is hosting their 14th Annual Oktoberfest right now.
The event is usually a fundraiser for different Pocatello organizations, but this year the money raised will go to Danny Paz, the head brew master at PVB.
Danny is a long time employee who was recently diagnosed with cancer, and the brewery wanted to help cover his medical bills and family expenses.
Penny Pink, owner of PVB, said of her own experience with cancer "years ago when my husband was diagnosed with cancer, and that gut punch feeling, of you know the stress of, gosh loved family member has cancer, you get that first chemo bill its $44,000 just sitting there crying."
Oktoberfest continues until 11:00 tonight, admission is $10 dollars at the gate, but kids 12 and under free.
Pets are also welcome.
