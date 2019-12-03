The holiday season is rolling in here in Southeast Idaho and a classic ballet is back for its 15th annual performance.
The Alliance Academy of Dance is performing The Nutcracker for the 15th year here in Pocatello.
The performance will be held at Idaho State University's Frazier hall for 3 days only beginning December 12th.
A holiday classic performed throughout the world, Pocatello will get their own rendition of it performed by local talent.
The cast is made up of the academy's dance students, who have been rehearsing and practicing this time-honored ballet for months.
Many in Pocatello come out to support these performers and enjoy a fantastic show.
Tickets can be bought online until December 11th through the link below: https://www.tututix.com/client/aad/
Ticket prices range from $22 for reserved seating to $10 for children.
The opening show will be held on December 12th at 7 pm, with subsequent shows following on the 13th and 14th.
