An annual fundraiser for the Pocatello Free Clinic that has been providing no cost healthcare for the past 49 years takes place this weekend.
The 5th Annual Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 10 am at Lower Ross Park to benefit the clinic.
All are invited to come and bring friends and family, and of course wear green.
Prizes will be awarded for best costume.
Kathy Olsen, Board Member, Pocatello Free Clinic said, "It's a way for us to fund our free clinic and provide an opportunity for people in Pocatello to do well an activity early when the spring is just coming out."
You can buy a ticket and register online at active.com or pay before the event on Saturday.
The Pocatello Free Clinic is open 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and is always accepting new patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.