A local rodeo is going into the hall of fame.
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will be inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame in October. Originally called the Preston Roundup, the rodeo began in 1921. It's recognized as the first nighttime rodeo in the world and each year it attracts sell-out crowds and top ranked cowboys from around the nation.
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has been recognized as Rodeo of the Year seven years running and has won five WPRA Awards.
You can learn more at the Preston Rodeo website.
