There’s hot off the truck and then there’s this.
Straight from the GM Bowling Green Assembly plant, the 2023 Z06 Corvette rolled into Cole Chevrolet on Friday.
The Z06 sports 670 horse-power with a V-8 that revs to 8600 rpm.
The price on the entry-level 1LZ trim starts at $106,395 of course you can opt for the $10,000 carbon-fiber package and the $11,000 carbon-fiber wheels.
But this particular Vette will not stay on the show room floor for very long, as it already has an owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.