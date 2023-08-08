The community gathered for an annual fundraising event over the weekend.
The Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center hosted their 11th annual Steppin' 4 Life event on Saturday at OK Ward Park in Pocatello.
The event was a 2K and 5K walk/run with signs along the way with babies pictures on them.
The money raised from the event goes towards the programs, classes and free ultrasounds.
Jodie Bates, the event organizer, says it's a great way to get people out and bring awareness.
"Our final stretch is awesome because on the final stretch, all the way through, you get to see a lot of the babies that have been welcome into the world, that the center has been able to support their parents and additionally it's important that you see all of our sponsors. We have signs for all of them because without our sponsors and without the community and without everybody, we couldn't do this, and the Compassion Hope Center is one of the only crisis pregnancy centers in the area," says Jodi Bates, Event Organizer.
