A local fundraiser is coming up next month.
The 11th annual 'Steppin' for Life' fundraiser will be Saturday August 5th.
The event will be at OK Ward Park in Pocatello.
It starts at 8:30 a.m.
For more information go to pocatellopregnancycenter.com/events
