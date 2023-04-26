The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall hosted a concert over the weekend.
'Everclear' and 'Lit' performed to a packed house on Saturday night.
The alternative rock band 'Lit' from Orange County, California opened for 'Everclear.'
'Lit' is best known for hits like 'My Own Worst Enemy.'
They say they've been doing music since the late 80's.
The lead singer of the band, Ajay Popoff, says it doesn't matter what venue or audience they play to, they try to give everyone the same type of show.
"It doesn't matter what size venue or what town we're in. We can be in New York City or we can be in Toledo, Ohio and we're going to put on the same show. The only difference might be, maybe a little more production or you know, bells and whistles at certain shows, but we bring the same energy, if anything, we hope that anybody that's at the show is coming to see what we represent and what we're all about," says Ajay Popoff, Leas Singer, 'Lit'
