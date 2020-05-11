The results of the Top 50 Best Places to Work in Idaho are out and 17 of them were right here in Eastern Idaho.
A few that finished in the top 5 across various categories were Idaho Central Credit Union, T-Mobile, Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific, and East Idaho Credit Union.
There were five different categories based on company size and there were 10 winners per category.
Haley Grigsby, Co-Owner, Populus said, "The most important piece of the program and what makes it different is the results are based on employee feedback, so there's a confidential employee survey that goes out and that's how the winners are identified."
Any organization is allowed to participate or sign-up as long as they have 10 or more Idaho-based employees.
Here is a complete list of the winners: https://www.bestplacestoworkinidaho.com/winners/
