Earlier this month, visitors at Mesa Falls gave a helping hand to park employees and concessionaires in cleaning up. The mess was from a previous party, and they left behind glitter and confetti all over the ground. While the Caribou-Targhee National Forest doesn't want you to stop having celebrations at Mesa Falls, they ask you do it responsibly.
Sarah Wheeler, the Public Affairs Officer with CTNF says, "Mesa Falls is a great place to celebrate. It's beautiful you got that iconic backdrop, but don't leave your garbage behind. And even with this glitter we had probably 20 hours of work going into picking it up by folks and like I said with glitter, we still haven't gotten it all."
