You will find a lot of people at Friday’s annual Ice Cream Zoofari at Zoo Idaho. It goes from 12:00pm to 4:00pm and you can meet some of the zoo's residents and enjoy all-you-can-eat ice cream. Admission costs up to $6 per attendee depending on age. Officials say they look forward to this event every year as a way to end another successful summer.
This Sunday is Free Movie Night thanks to the Teton County and Jackson Parks and Rec Center. The live action version of ‘’The Jungle Book’’ will be shown at Owen Bircher Park in Wilson. There will also be sports, crafts and yard games starting at 7:30pm and the movie starts at 8:30pm.
Six new police officers were sworn-in at the Pocatello Police Department this week along with two dispatchers. Sergeant Scott Matson was recognized for earning a supervisor certificate and Officer Lance Cartwright was awarded the "Idaho Victims Witness Association's Service Award. This award is given to officers who go beyond the call of duty, to assist victims of crimes such as domestic violence or stalking.
Master Patrol Officer Tracy Cartwright with the Pocatello Police Department says, "I'm excited because a lot of the key women in my family have been victims of said crimes and it just means a lot to be able to treat the victim I encounter with you know dignity because it's the hardest day of their life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.