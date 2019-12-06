Friday is the City of Chubbuck’s 70th birthday. The Village of Chubbuck was established in December, 1949 with a population of 125 people, today it has roughly 15,000 residents. Officials are celebrating with a party at Cotant Park. They will light up the park and serve hot coco, cookies, and candy canes. Music will also be provided by Highland High School.
Local firefighters are bringing the heat to 300 kids. For its sixth year, the Pocatello Firefighters Union partnered with "Operation Warm" to provide new coats for low-income children. The coats are made in the U.S. and are going to kids at Lincoln Head Start and School District 25 elementary schools. Firefighters make sure every coat fits the children perfectly and they write the kids’ names along with the words "made just for you" on the coat's tag.
On Friday, Westmark Credit Union donated $500,000 to the Museum of Idaho as a 10-year sponsorship of their new exhibit. It's called The Way Out West and it's the second phase of the museum’s ongoing expansion project. It will explore the social and environmental history of east Idaho over the past 14,000 years through artifacts and interactive displays. The exhibit is scheduled to open in late 2020.
United Way in Bonneville County recently received a major contribution from the Idaho National Laboratory and its employees, $392,000. That's a $50,000 increase from last year. The money goes toward a program called A.L.I.C.E. which supports families who are employees, but still struggle to make ends meet.
