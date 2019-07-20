Montana Shakespeare in the Park returns to Pocatello performing “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” It's a free event starting at 6:30 Friday evening at the Idaho State University Quad. There will also be a second performance Saturday night at the same time. No seating is on the grass, so attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Seating is also on a first come, first served basis.
With the help of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, cat and kitten adoption prices have been slashed through September. The group is picking up a portion of adoption fees through September 30, bringing feline adoption prices down to $25 for cats and $35 for kittens. That's more than 60 percent off. The price includes vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
Shaila McGuire with the Pocatello Animal Shelter says, "It's cat season, so we have an abundance of cats right now essentially. We have a crazy amount, we're totally full, and we're hoping that with the discounted prices we'll be able to get them out sooner rather than later."
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho just received some serious grant money, thanks to Bayer. Bayer donated $35,000 to expose more kids to STEM career options, though an initiative called Impact East Idaho.” United Way is especially focused on raising kindergarten readiness and post-secondary education rates in our region.
