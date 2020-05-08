In a year that has seen a lot of uncertainty, one thing is certain, Idaho gives. In years past, Idaho Gives has been a 24-hour long giving event, but due to the Coronavirus, the event was held over the past two weeks ending at midnight Friday. In 2019, Idaho Gives raised over $1.7 million from over 11,000 donors. This year, 18,215 donors donated $3,903,619 and that money will go 634 non-profit organizations in Idaho. Since 2013, Idaho Gives has raised over $12 million. That deserves a, “Way to go Idaho."
This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and it's a message of gratitude that the student body of Century High School is sending to their teachers. And since they can't do it face to face, they put together a video to express their thanks. To watch the full vide, go to our KPVI Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.