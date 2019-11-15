The 5 Mile Inn burned down in Chubbuck on October 5. So, Rory and Jennifer Erchul, who own several businesses including the Yellowstone Restaurant and Union Taproom, hosted a "Benefit for Burn" to help 5 Mile employees. This week, they presented a check for nearly $2,300. The Erchuls were inspired to help after one of their own employees talked about working at the 5 Mile.
"I worked there for several years,” says Kimberly Crutcher, “so Doug and the girls have always been my family. I've always stayed in touch so as soon as I heard about the fire I was absolutely heart broken, not just for Doug, but for my girls who I knew were out of work. And that's hard, especially going into the Christmas season."
For the 14th year, Les Schwab Tire Centers are teaming up with the Idaho Food Bank to help families in need. Through December 20, each Les Schwab location will be collecting turkeys and other non-perishable food items. And they will match every turkey donation. You can drop off food items at any Les Schwab location in eastern Idaho.
KPVI welcomed 7th graders this week from Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello. Meteorologist Michael Autovino gave a tour of the studio and talked about various weather topics, including high and low pressure systems and how they impact our weather. He also showed them how the green screen works and let them each give it a try.
