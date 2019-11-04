The Pocatello Police Department hosted a food drive at Outer Limits Fun Zone called Handcuff Hunger. Donors received an Outer Limits play token for every canned food item donated. All the cans were then donated to the Idaho Food Bank. Officers say the turnout was so good, they plan to host another event in the future.
A local 8th grade student used a school project to protect a furry officer. Nathan Brown from Connor Academy in Chubbuck, raised money for his humanitarian project to buy a bullet-proof vest for a Bannock County K9. His goal was $1,000, and he raised nearly $1,600. He donated the extra money to a foundation that supplies safety equipment for hundreds of K9 officers.
If you plan on hitting the slopes this ski season and in need of new gear, head to Idaho State University. The annual Pocatello Ski Swap started Friday at the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Admission is $10.00 until 6:00 p.m. and then $2.00 for the rest of the night and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bob Eellis, the outdoor recreation coordinator for C.W. Hog says, "It's a great way to kick off winter. People can come and get stuff at a good, affordable price and it keeps skiing affordable."
