You may have seen a familiar vehicle driving or even parked around Idaho Falls this week. Yes, the iconic Oscar Meyer Weinermobile stopped off for two weeks in eastern Idaho. It has made appearances throughout the area and is here through the weekend. You can meet Ketchup Katie and Relish Rachel at the Snake River BMX State Championship or at Kelly Canyon Hero Dirt Days on Saturday. Its next stop will be Salt Lake City.
One local animal shelter will be celebrating a birthday this weekend. Most children want to celebrate their birthday with a big party and lots of friends and gifts. But for one special 'animal loving' girl, all she wants for her birthday is to visit animals and do a service project. Unfortunately, just a few days before her 11th birthday, her father passed away. When the staff at the Snake River Animal Shelter learned of her birthday wish, they went into planning mode and will be holding a private birthday party for her and her family and friends during the Labor Day weekend. They will get to celebrate with cake and ice cream, games, crafts, and an animal-related service activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.