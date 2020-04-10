Schools across the country are joining together for the "Be the Light" event. That includes several in Idaho Falls and Pocatello that will turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 p-m for 20 minutes. It's a social distancing event to honor the graduating class of 2020. The community is invited to participate by driving by and making some noise to show their support.
Courtney Fisher with Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 says, “This is truly just an opportunity for us to come together as a community and show support for this new territory that we're all in this for the first time together."
Local firefighters helped a young birthday boy celebrate with a fire truck parade. This time it was the Chubbuck Fire Department taking part Monday night after the grandmother of now 11-year-old Jairden gave them a call.
"My husband and I have talked about it like every day since then and just how awesome it is that the community is coming together during this time because you hear about all the bad things and this just like seriously blew us away,” explains Annie Bailey.
On Thursday, First Choice Insurance handed out around 600 loaves of bread from Geraldine's Bake Shoppe and Deli. Cars pulled up to one of the two First Choice Insurance locations and were handed a free loaf of bread. Business owner Dewight Lee said that they have a few loaves left, so if you would like one you can call, 208-238-2424.
