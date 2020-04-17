Several wishes for critically ill children have been postponed for a later date. However, one child was able to see their wish come true after the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office hand delivered a puppy. Julie Thomas, the Regional Director for Make-a-Wish Idaho, says that all it took was a little exchange at the border.
"So, I reached out to the sheriff’s office, they met me at the county line and we handed the puppy off and then they delivered the puppy to the girl, “explains Thomas.
On Saturday, a local man will host a barbecue for truck drivers as a way to say ‘thank you. ‘ A retired trucker himself, Daniel Akins will serve enough food to feed about 200 drivers across the street from the Flying J in McCammon. Most of the food was donated from local businesses.
"This wouldn't happen if it wasn't for the community, says Akins, “I couldn't do it. You know, I got on Facebook and a few groups and said, ‘hey, let’s see what we can do about pulling something together like this,’ and I got some overwhelming response with people wanting to help."
And Friday morning, first responders in Jackson Hole saved man's best friend. Officials say the dog and his owner were traveling down a bike path in Teton County, when the pup got too curious for his own good. His owner called for help after the dog was wedged inside a badger hole. Firefighters spent about 15 minutes digging him out.
