Congratulations to School District 25's Employee and Learners of the Month for April. Warehouse foreman, Mooney Spillett, was nominated by his peers for going above and beyond his job and always having a great attitude. Layton Ellsworth and Carter Ward received the Learner of the Month Award. Layton is a fifth grader at Tendoy Elementary. He was nominated by his teacher for being kind and compassionate. Carter is a seventh grader at Irving Middle School. He was nominated by his teacher for being caring and a strong leader.
Mountain View Elementary is getting a community garden to teach its students about sustainability. It's not much right now, mostly brush and empty space, but the school has some big ideas planned for the garden. It will soon be adopted into the students' curriculum. Rocky Mountain Power also donated $5,500 to support the project thanks to their foundation grant. Officials at Rocky Mountain Power and the McCammon Action Council both believe this is a huge benefit for the kids moving forward.
"We had all this good information and feedback, ideas,” says Aaron Hunsaker with the McCammon Action Council, “so there was a group of us that got together and decided to start trying to make those things happen.”
:We're committed to we're committed to sustaining our planet and sustainable organizations and communities and this is something we thought was important to support,” says Tiffany Erickson with Rocky Mountain Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.