If you're like us, you are missing the fair food this year, and so is Snappy's Funnel Cakes. Normally, Snappy's would have a booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. But since the fair has been canceled, Snappy’s is being creative in serving up funnel cakes to the community. On Friday until 7:00 p.m., Snappy's has set up a drive thru funnel cake stand on the south side of the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. They hope their funnel cakes can remind customers of state fairs in years past.
Chad Cranor with Snappy’s Funnel Cakes says, "We thought how could we improvise and kind of adjust to what's going on. We have a contract with the MEC. We do their concessions and so we kind of came up with this idea. we were all in agreement that this would be a good idea for the community to get out and enjoy some good food."
The local Freedom Bridge 2020 event will be held on Saturday on the Monte Vista Bridge over Interstate-15. A local group will be waving American flags from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Organizers want people to bring American flags only and show their patriotism as cars drive by.
An organizer of the event Jim Blake says, "This is about Americans getting together waving a flag and doing some American stuff, you know, and having some fun with it instead of, you turning the news on and seeing people burning the flag, we're going to be waving the flag."
