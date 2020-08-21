This weekend’s Parade of Homes is going the extra mile to stay safe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they're taking extra precautions during their tours, which ends Saturday at 9:00 p.m. They are using electrostatic disinfecting sprayers to clean high touch areas in all 13 homes in the show. Organizers say it provides visitors with peace of mind.
Spencer Wars says, "We're just spraying all the high touch points like the door knobs and all the major stuff that people are touching and within 10 minutes of the spray being on there, it's eliminated, you know, all those threats, the COVID-19 strains, even flu strains, anything that's out there, it's eliminating."
The Graduate School at Idaho State University is throwing a book drive to expand the diversity of book representation for students from kindergarten through fourth grade. As of right now, the drive has raised around 200 books, but they're far from their goal of 1,200. The school hopes the effort will lead to younger students understanding the importance of looking past surface differences.
Adam Bradford, the Dean of the Graduate School at ISU says, "I genuinely believe that when children have the opportunity to read about either other people that look and come from similar backgrounds that they do...that they'll feel more connected to the broader human family and that we as a community will feel more connected to one another despite what may seem like surface differences."
And a Texas man set a new Idaho state catch-and-release record for Yellowstone cutthroat trout. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Sam Hix caught the 30 and a half inch long cutthroat while fishing the Snake River. After measuring the big fish and taking a quick photograph, he released it to swim another day. The fish tops the record set in 2016 of 28 and a half inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.