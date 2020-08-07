One local boy is raising money with a lemonade stand and he's doing it for his sister Josie who has a rare and severe type of epilepsy. This lemonade stand will be a socially distanced one. The money raised will go to the KCNT1 Gene Mutation Foundation. Josie Fernandez's specific epilepsy is called MMPSI, which stands for Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8th. The lemonade stand will be held at 1291 El Rancho Blvd, Pocatello. Ultimately, Jenny Park, the mother of Josie hopes for members of the community to show support, not only for Josie but to learn more about epilepsy.
"It's been hard, says Jenny Park, “my daughter spent a lot of her life in the hospital or you know just not physically doing well so it'd be great to see the support of the community as well as just to show support for others who struggle with epilepsy in general."
The employees at Gateway Transitional Care Center in Pocatello are working extra hard to keep those in their care safe. Just recently, the center received a zero deficiency on their infection control survey -- which means they're in total compliance with federal laws issued to keep residents healthy. To celebrate all of that hard work, the center teamed up with local partners and bought nearly 200 pairs of new shoes for the employees.
Executive Director Gavin Monteath says, "One of the things I'm most proud of is the employees that care for these residents every day. They put their heart and their souls into the job and they put it into the healthcare that they provide to these patients here."
The Pocatello Animal Shelter has a new mural painted by a local artist. Painted in graffiti motif, it features over a dozen cat and dog silhouettes. The mural was funded by the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Josh Pohlman, who also painted the walkway of the Center Street underpass, is behind the colorful work.
"Doing something involving the animal shelter was pretty cool,” says Josh, “because they do offer a great service to the community so being able to do that for them was really awesome for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.