The Southeast Idaho Society of Professional Engineers received a $5,000 grant from Bayer and was presented with a check earlier this week. It's going to help pay for the Southeast Idaho Mathcounts Chapter Competition in February. Mathcounts is a non-profit that helps teach problem solving and critical thinking.
Krystal Chanda, who is the coordinator for the chapter, says, "One of the biggest challenges in getting schools involved is the travel expenses to come to our competition and with this we're hoping that we can reach out to more students from the rural areas to come participate."
For the second year, the Pocatello Fire Department and Bannock County Ambulance have received an award from the American Heart Association, for their quality of care for heart attack patients. They've also received gold recognition every year for past four years. Chief David Gates says that the standards necessary to achieve the award are rigorous, which makes their winning streak extra special.
Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter made a donation that will provide shade to their dogs. Outdoor aluminum awnings were donated last year as a way to protect dogs from the elements. This week, the group donated another $6,300 and a $500 dollar grant from the All-State Foundation, helped install even more awnings.
