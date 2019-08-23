Pocatello firefighters from Local 187 could be seen out in the community this week helping build a retaining wall. Officials say several weeks ago, one of their crews was called to a medical emergency, which happened while a person was building the wall. The photos show the crew returning to help out that person, even after their job ended.
The Madison County D.A.R.E. Program has a new vehicle thanks to the city's water conservation efforts. The Wyland Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to clean water and oceans. They issued a challenge to mayors across the country to save water and Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill won. He says some 10,000 pledges came in from local residents and he credits fourth graders for helping secure the victory. A new Toyota Highlander was part of the first-place award.
You can help a family Feel the Love this winter. Conan Heating and Air Conditioning is taking nominations for an HVAC unit. Along with Lennox Industries, Conan Heating and Air Conditioning will donate the equipment, installation materials, and time to keep a family warm this winter. You can nominate a family at feelthelove.com and the deadline is Friday, August 31.
