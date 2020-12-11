During NeighborWorks Avenues for Hope event Idaho Central Credit Union made a $5,000 donation. Not only that, Citizen's Community Bank stopped by to drop off an additional $2,500 check. Former Pocatello City Council member Jim Johnston also contributed $1,000. NeighborWorks says that puts them off to a great start.
Mark Dahlquist at NeighborWorks says, "Today we got a few large checks with the Idaho Central and the Citizens Bank and Jim Johnston that that's really given us a kick start there. Those particular donations from just those three folks today. That's about 20 TO 25 percent of our $40,000 goal already."
There will be a lot of Christmas presents under the tree this year thanks to a local car dealership. On Monday, the Phil Meador Auto Group donated a total of $3,000 from their three dealerships to the Salvation Army. The money raised was part of the 48 Hour Secret Santa broadcast with local DJ Kelly Martinez who was on the air for two days raising money and toys. The money donated will help buy toys for children in eastern Idaho.
The Idaho Falls YMCA also received a generous donation. The Arby's Foundation donated $5,800 from its national Make a Difference campaign to the YMCA in Idaho Falls, which will go toward its scholarship fund. It aims to help under-served youth and families with early learning, stem initiatives, and other programs. Arby's restaurants across the country have donated more than $4 million for its Make a Difference campaign.
