Every year, the Pocatello Police Department buys Christmas gifts for local families as part of its Secret Santa program. This year, one of the families didn't have a Christmas tree. So, the police department reached out to Lowe's. When they went to the store to pick up the tree, the manager and another employee added lights, ornaments, a tree topper, and a tree skirt to the shopping cart. The store also included several different toys and stuffed animals as gifts for the kids. The police department says it took two of them to get all the gifts back to their car.
A local TSA officer is also playing Santa and keeping community members warm this winter. Christine Kish, who works at the Pocatello Regional Airport, coordinated a coat drive. She collected new and gently used coats by placing a donation box in the TSA break room and asked her co-workers to donate if they could. 20 coats were collected and given to disabled adults, families and nearby shelters.
Thanks to donations from several different people, adoption fees for all of the dogs at the Pocatello Animal Shelter have been paid. The goal is to help encourage people to adopt the dogs and give them forever homes. The shelter announced earlier this week all fees had been covered. Since then, one dog, Apollo, has already found a new family. You can contact the shelter if you're interested in adopting a dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.