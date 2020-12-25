Weather Alert

...SNOW AND A POSSIBLE WINTRY MIX EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... Snow is expected to develop late tonight and early Saturday morning across the area, mainly before sunrise. Snow may briefly begin as a period of light freezing rain across the eastern Magic Valley. Snow will taper off during the afternoon and become more showery in nature. Snow showers should end early Saturday evening, before potentially briefly redeveloping from American Falls to Shelley later in the evening and overnight. Generally 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to fall, with slightly lower amounts in the eastern Magic Valley.