The Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls got an early Christmas gift. The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce donated more than $10,000 to the community food basket this week. The chamber partnered with Hope Lunch and Elevation Labs to raise the money to help combat food insecurity. While the chamber was hoping to raise more money, CEO Chip Schwarze says it won't be a one and done thing.
"We were hoping to raise a lot more but we're pretty happy that we raised just over $10,700 in about 3 weeks,” says Schwarze, “we anticipate making this an annual event moving forward."
In addition to the toys that have been donated by a local vehicle dealership, a local 10-year-old has added to the gifts that will be found by area kids on Christmas morning. For the second year in a row, Kaydence Cluff has donated toys from her own birthday to Toys for Tots. Along with the toys that have been donated at the Phil Meador Courtesy Ford location, Cluff has donated the new, wrapped toys that she asked her family and friends to purchase and used her birthday money to buy additional toys to the toy drive.
The employees of Battelle Energy Alliance have made a big donation to the United Way. In all, they raised over $630,000 with their employee giving campaign which was donated to the United Ways in eastern and southeastern Idaho. That’s $80,000 over last year’s record-breaking campaign. The money raised will go to support programs that help asset limited, income constrained, employed families, or A.L.I.C.E., work towards a more financially stable life.
