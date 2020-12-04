Anita Al Qattan spent weeks in a Utah hospital after being mauled by a neighbor's dog in October. When Leesa Jones, Store Director of the Maverick gas station in Chubbuck, heard about what happened, she wanted to help. She asked other Maverik employees to donate. Donations soon came in from other Maverik stores across the state, as far away as Twin Falls and Montpelier. In total, the employees raised $1,400. When Maverik corporate leaders heard about the efforts, they matched the donation.
"It was just so touching to learn that Leesa had organized this donation fund and that so many of her team members and our Maverik family came together to assist,” explains Maverik Communications Director Michelle Monson, “so, you know, our hearts just really go out to Anita and Ricki and Hasan. What a difficult time that they're going through."
This adorable guy gets a second chance, thanks to a local couple. This pup was brought in to Chubbuck Animal Control. In mid-November they posted on social media he was in need of a forever home. He is a black-lab, Border collie mix. This week, the shelter says he was adopted out to a new family. And is doing very well and is well-loved.
And a local man is back for more after he caught the Christmas spirit while ringing bells for the Salvation Army last year. Brian Martin has signed up to volunteer every Tuesday and Thursday this holiday season. Besides ringing the bell and collecting donations, Martin offers a unique experience. He sings Christmas carols and is dressed as a Victorian gentleman. With the Salvation Army struggling to find bell ringers this year, Martin hopes he can help inspire others to join the cause.
