For decades, Steve Leaman decorated his property with thousands of Christmas lights at the Rustic Wagon Acres on Gibson Jack Road in Pocatello. It became so popular that it caused a traffic jam, so he had to shut it down. Soon after that, he lost all of his lights in the Charlotte Fire. Now, several people have donated lights for him to start the tradition again, which he will turn on for one night only December 21 at 6:30.
“It’s like a demand,” says Steve Leaman, “so many people, it's been a tradition for so many years. They just call and want it done. So many smiles and people love it."
A local girl really got into the holiday spirit this year, by making sure all the animals at the Blackfoot Animal Shelter have a Merry Christmas. Reia Taylor spent a good portion of 2019 saving money and collecting treats and toys to donate. Pet Smart even worked with this good Samaritan by offering her everything at a discount, gathering roughly $300 of goodies. They dropped off the donation at the shelter Friday morning.
Local businesses are stepping up for a competitor, after their food truck crashed on I-15 and caught fire. The Melt and Wanderlust in Pocatello are hosting a fundraiser for Blackhawk Barbecue on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. They're donating 10% of their proceeds, plus tips, to help pay for a new food truck. Several prizes will also be raffled out during the event.
Santa dropped by a local animal hospital to take pictures with the community's pets and kids. This is at the Community Animal Hospital in Pocatello. The event is to raise money for their compassion fund to help pets in need of life saving medical care.
