Deck the Falls has come to Idaho Falls.
For two years, ANDX Entertainment worked to create a visual event that would light up the falls downtown for Christmas. This November, Deck the Falls opened to the public. Every weekend, the falls are transformed into a 100-foot movie screen and an original Christmas cartoon is played every half hour. Across from the falls, the west bank convention center is open and the public is invited to enjoy a holiday village inside.
Andy Johnson of ANDX Entertainment says, "What I recommend people do is go to the holiday village and see Santa and get their picture taken there and then go over to the show because there's a countdown timer, so it tells you how many minutes you have. And especially as it's getting colder you want to decrease the amount of time you're spending outside."
