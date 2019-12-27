The City of Pocatello held a two week diaper drive this holiday season which benefited the Southeastern Idaho Public Health's Diaper Bank. City employees donated over $2,700 and collected over 2,100 diapers which is enough for more than three months. The Marshall Public Library donated the most diapers out of any city department and received a trophy for their generosity. Each library employee donated over 125 diapers each.
Jim Johnston with the Pocatello City Council said, "The great thing is that nearly every single employee in the City of Pocatello contributed in some small way to a very, very successful diaper drive that is going to benefit many of the needy in our community."
After years of darkness, the Country Christmas light show returned to Pocatello. Steve Leaman used to decorate his property with thousands of Christmas lights every year at the Rustic Wagon Acres on Gibson Jack Road. Then one day, he lost all his lights in the Charlotte Fire. But several local residents have donated new ones, which he has used to bring back the annual tradition. The lights are still on and will stay until the first of the year.
The Idaho Falls Police Department has four new faces patrolling the streets. Officers Elias Cerdas, Eli Kistemann, Chris Talbot, and Lane Yardley were sworn in by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper at a ceremony attended by friends and family. They are currently undergoing the department’s internal academy and training process with plenty of lessons to learn over the next few months.
