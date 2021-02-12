Jackson Hole Fire and EMS crews now have additional tools thanks to a donation. The Karl M. Johnson foundation in Jackson, Wyoming donated $15,000 to the department. The money will be used to upgrade radios or buy new ones for firefighters who don't have one. The funds will also help pay for pediatric medical training for crews.
Take a look at these adorable babies. Portneuf Medical Center has announced this year's winners of its Magical Moments Baby Photo Contest. Nearly 100 photos were entered into the online contest and whichever pictures got the most likes from the public, won. The 2021 rand prize winners are the Nelson twins, with baby Satchwell coming in as a close runner-up.
