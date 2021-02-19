Two students in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District are being recognized. Beckham Beech, a kindergarten student at Washington Elementary and Jayda Ward, an 8th grader at Alameda Middle School won the Learner of the Month CAKE Award. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement. The award recognizes students who show outstanding character in the classroom. It's given out in partnership with the District Education Foundation and McDonald's. Both students were nominated by their teachers.
Pocatello Animal Services is sharing a "happy tail." Louis was recently adopted and his mom says he's changed the family's life. Louis loves cuddles and he greets everyone at the front door when they get home. He likes to sunbathe and nap, but he also enjoys watching nature videos on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.