A local agency that provides training to those working to reduce child sexual abuse received two big gifts on Thursday. Owners of Morgan Construction, Matt and Lynne Morgan, announced the sale of their company to Engineered Structures, Inc. and then announced a donation to the non-profit Building Hope Today in the amount of $250,000. ESI Cares, a charitable arm of ESI also made a donation to establish Builders Building Hope of $25,000 to help underwrite the cause of Building Hope Today.
The College of Business at Idaho State University announced a new scholarship established by Kelly and Kimberly Hirning and Kelly’s father Art Hirning, all alumni of ISU. The owners of Hirning Buick GMC have founded the “Hirning Family Excellence in Accounting Scholarship Endowment” with a gift of $25,000 to help support students who are pursuing a major in accounting.
A Pocatello brewery helping to let the dogs out at the Pocatello Animal Shelter. On Thursday, Off the Rails Brewing donated $500 to the shelter to sponsor pet adoptions by providing coupons for new adopters. Also, if you take five cans of any cat or dog food or one bag of dog or cat food, you will get 15% off the adoption fee for a furry friend.
