Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.