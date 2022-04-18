This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Many local police departments publicly thanked their dispatch workers and posted their appreciation on social media. These are some of Pocatello's dispatch workers. Dispatchers across southeast Idaho serve the community as the first line of communication between the caller and first responders.
Three Idaho State University faculty have been honored as 2022 distinguished faculty. Thom Hasenpflug has served at ISU since 2003, and is nationally recognized as a performer, educational voice, and composer. Nancy Devine is a tenured associate professor in the physical therapy program in the college of health. And Dave Martin is a clinical associate professor and academic coordinator, after coming to ISU in 2003.
Some Idaho State University students had the opportunity to compete in an international competition, in the Royal Roads Design Thinking Competition in Canada. Four college of business and university honors program students had the opportunity to learn the principles of design thinking and apply them in ways that benefit society. The competition also taught important lessons about collaboration with teammates from various disciplines. The students say it was a valuable learning opportunity.
