Make-a-Wish Idaho has granted a wish for a 4-year-old Inkom girl. Naomi has cancer and has had to go through surgery and chemotherapy. Her wish was for a pink playhouse. And that was granted thanks to help from Butler Builders, Dewall Construction, Rudy Moore, and several other volunteers. They picked up the playhouse, delivered it, and assembled it. The playhouse also came with a loft, planters around the outside, and a deed in Naomi's name. Shawn's Smoke and Fire BBQ also donated lunch to everyone.
Students at American Falls High School are learning more than just the basics of the English language, they are also learning to understand Spanish and American Sign Language. Each day, students begin by practicing the alphabet in sign language, as well as common terms a student might use during the school day, like homework, days of the week, and some basic classroom rules and lingo.
An Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation employee has received a state-wide award. Administrative Assistant to the Director Tracy Sessions was recognized for her exemplary work in the city with the 2022 Outstanding Support Staff Award. Her co-workers at the Parks and Rec Department nominated her for the award. Sessions has worked for the City of Idaho Falls for 29 years.
