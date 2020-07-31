The Wagener Ranch north of McCammon has been run by the same family for over 100 years. Mary Spinner says her grandparents arrived in 1914 and worked its 160 acres. Now, the ranch covers more than 1,000 acres. That's why the Idaho Century Farm and Ranch Program is recognizing the family, by designating it as an 'Idaho Century Ranch'
Mary spinner says, "I applied for this because I wanted to honor my grandparents who came out here and started the ranch and my mother who continued the ranch and now it's owned by myself and my three brothers, George, John and Jim."
Encompass Health recognized first responders Thursday morning for all of their hard work during the pandemic. They provided a free drive-thru breakfast complete with fresh homemade biscuits, sausage gravy, fruit, and coffee.
Jodi Thomas, Manager, Encompass Health says, “We're pretty excited today we are doing a first responders appreciation breakfast, they do so much for our community and we just wanted to say ‘thank you’."
