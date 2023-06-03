A scholarship named after an Idaho World War II Prisoner of War was given to a local student this week. Held at the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello, the Marine Gunnery Sergeant Roy Weaver Memorial Fund awarded $1,000 to Snake River High School graduate Lindsey Williams. Lindsey was the valedictorian of her graduating class, participated in many school and community activities, and plans to attend BYU-Idaho to work on a degree in physical therapy.
“It really means everything to me,” says Williams, “I have worked so hard and it's just really awesome to see people in our community giving back to students like me just to help me on my journey through life.”
The purpose of the Roy Weaver Memorial Fund is to present scholarships to local students who are seeking a post-secondary education.
The Bannock Humane Society recently received a donation. Pocatello Grocery Outlet held a pet food drive for the shelter. They were able to raise $200. They will hold another drive in September.
A Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy received some special gifts. At this week’s high school graduation ceremonies, a couple students gave Deputy Trevor Ranere a “Sheriff” friendship bracelet to show their appreciation. Ranere said it made his night.
And speaking of graduations, several eastern Idaho school districts held their graduations throughout the week, including the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District. Congratulations to the class of 2023 and all graduates.
