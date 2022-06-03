The Chubbuck Police Department is recognizing one of its lieutenants for 25 years of service. Lt. Steve Young has his Idaho Post Advanced Certificate, his Idaho Post Management Certificate, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. This week, he was presented with this plaque honoring his milestone and his ongoing service to the community.
A Pocatello Police Officer is retiring after 30 years of service. Patrol Officer Kristen Matthews retired in May after more than three decades with the department. She started with PPD in August of 1991. This week, she was recognized by the city and the police department for her many years of service.
The Rexburg Police Department is also saying goodbye to one of its long-time officers. Officer Gordon Maybee is retiring after 35 years of service. He started his career with Ricks College Campus Police in 1987 and then moved to the Rexburg Police Department in 2008. A reception honoring Officer Maybee was held Friday at the Rexburg City Hall.
Little Stars Daycare dropped off a Crumbl cookie party box to the Chubbuck Fire Department. The fire department says that a curious kid pulled the fire alarm and the fire department responded. The daycare was grateful for their response, so they sent a box of cookies as a thank you.
The Pocatello Fire Department spent time at two local schools on their last day of school Thursday. Crews on Engines #3 and #5 helped cool students off at Alameda Middle School and Indian Hills Elementary as part of end-of-school festivities.
