United Way of Southeastern Idaho recently received a donation. Idaho Central Credit Union donated $39,909 as a giving match through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. That’s in addition to ICCU’s corporate match and employee donations. The donation will help families and individuals struggling to make ends make.
An Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center employee recently received an award. Brandy Anderson from the Behavioral Health Center was recently awarded the Preceptor of the Quarter. A colleague nominated Brandy saying she is interested in the education of the staff and she makes sure her patients are cared for properly.
The Blackfoot Police Department helped out some members of the community. Some ducklings were stuck in a storm drain Thursday. Officers were able to rescue them and attempted to find their mother.
