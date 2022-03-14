David Gardner made a handcrafted flag and presented it to the chief deputy with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. The plaque has the U.S. flag, the police blue line, then the law enforcement organization and the deputy’s name. Gardner has been making several of these and giving them to various local law enforcement officers to show his appreciation for them and the work they do.
An Idaho State University pharmacy student, Kristen Morse, has been selected for an internship program with John Hopkins. There are only about 20 spots available for the prestigious internship. Morse applied and got an interview, which many applicants don't even get. Morse will be working in three outpatient pharmacy areas for the 10-week internship this summer. She will attend meetings, shadow pharmacists, complete a project related to her area, and apply what she’s learned at ISU to real-world experience. When she graduates, she plans to be an oncology pharmacist.
A biologist in Idaho Falls is getting national recognition. Ryan Beatty, a fisheries biologist for the Upper Snake Field Office, received the Jim Yoakum Emerging Professional Award. The award recognizes the accomplishments of early to mid-career BLM wildlife or fisheries biologists who have made notable contributions to their profession. Beatty has helped solved bull trout issues in the little lost valley. He's also helped the field office ramp up certain technology like aquatic monitoring. He also works with local youth to teach them fisheries science.
