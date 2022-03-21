Local elementary students raised almost $7,000 for a non-profit. Alturas Academy in Idaho Falls presented a check to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket for $6,800. Fourth and fifth grade students raised the money through a carnival. The food basket says the money can buy more than 19,000 pounds of food and provide more than 4,000 meals to local families.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department's Pipes and Drums band had a record-breaking year. The 'March in March' event raised $11,000 almost double previous years. A portion of the proceeds go toward fighting childhood cancer.
The Blackfoot Police Department is working to help two of its own. Donna Pilkington has served in law enforcement for 27 years. Last year, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation and needs help financially. The department is selling breast cancer t-shirts. They are white or gray and cost $25 for adult sizes or 20 dollars for kids’ sizes. The money raised will go to Donna to help with expenses. To get a shirt, call Kimberlee or Jenaca at 208-785-1235.
The department is also working to help officer Kenny Williams, who is battling leukemia. There will be a golf scramble on April 8 at 10:00 a.m. The cost is $260 per team, and you can sponsor a hole for $100 dollars. Lunch will be provided by Firehouse Subs. All money raised goes to Officer Williams. To register, contact Zach Dalley at 208-590-5229.
