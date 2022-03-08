The show must go on and thanks to Farm Bureau Insurance, it will. The company committed $30,000 each year for the next three years to Idaho State University's Summer Community Theater Program. This summer's show will be "Urine-Town: The Musical." It's a satirical musical comedy about a town that has a water shortage and therefore lack of working facilities. Performances run June 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, and 18. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
A local police chief is celebrating 25 years of service. Chief Bill Guiberson with Chubbuck Police is celebrating the milestone this week. He joined Chubbuck PD in 1997 and has served in many roles since. He has been chief since 2017. The police department presented him with a special gift this week to thank him for his service.
A Power County EMS worker is retiring after almost 40 years of service. Jim Morse has served Power County since 1983, even getting to run on the ambulance with his wife Vicky, who served for 36 years. Power County EMS says that Jim and Vicky touched a lot of lives over the years and they're grateful for their work and dedication over the years.
Two eastern Idaho students took home the top prizes in an art contest that worked to bring awareness to clean air initiatives. Gam Plubjui from Preston High School won the 'Indeo Award' for her 'Stranger Things' inspired poster. And Jaydon Peterson, also from Preston High, won the Utah Hospital Association Award for his poster depicting smoke as an evil entity. Both received $250. More than 1,000 students from Idaho and Utah competed in the contest. Other local students that received awards include Eric Borup and Elizabeth Andrus both from Preston High School and Johanna Ebert and Samantha Roberts from West Side High School. Congratulations to all the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.